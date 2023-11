Early Signing Day: Athletes signing in Kane County Chronicle coverage area

Batavia’s Brooke Carlson drives toward the basket during a game against St. Charles North at Batavia on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Here is a list compiling Kane County Chronicle coverage area athletes that elected to sign early for their National Letter of Intent. This is an ongoing list and will be updated. Please email Jake Bartelson at jbartelson@shawmedia.com or tweet/X: @JakeBartelson for any omissions.

The Chronicle coverage area is considered: Batavia, Burlington Central, Geneva, Kaneland, Marmion, Rosary, St. Charles East, St. Charles North and St. Francis.

Baseball

Michael Buono, St. Charles North, Wisconsin Whitewater

Josh Caccia, St. Charles North, Elgin Community College

George Gouriotis, St. Charles North, Edgewater College

Luke Holtz, St. Charles North, Loras College

Parker Reinke, St. Charles North, Taylor University

Colin Ryder, St. Charles North, Southwestern Illinois College

Jackson Spring, St. Charles North, Wisconsin Whitewater

Girls Basketball:

Brooke Carlson, Batavia, Colorado State University

Regan Sipla, St. Charles North, Quinnipiac University

Cross Country:

Marley Andelman, St. Charles East, Texas Christian University

Girls Soccer:

Laney Stark, St. Charles Norh, Wisconsin-Green Bay

Girls Softball:

Sam Gaca, St. Charles East, Maryville University

Grace Hautzinger, St. Charles East, Rollins College

Katelyn Morgan, St. Charles East, Pensacola State

Boys Swimming:

Kyle Algrim, St. Charles East, Virginia Tech University

Jake Scalise, St. Charles East, Youngstown State

Girls Volleyball:

Sarah Musial, St. Charles East, Wichita State University

Boys Wrestling:

Ben Davino, St. Charles East, Ohio State University

Jayden Colon, St. Charles East, Illinois Urbana-Champaign