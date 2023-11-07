St. Charles invites local eateries to participate in Restaurant Week

Diners enjoy Mio Modo in downtown St. Charles during the city's 2022 restaurant week. (Photo Provided by Brigette Burgman of Nomadic Soul Photography)

St. Charles Restaurants can now sign up to participate in the city’s 14th annual Restaurant Week, which will begin Monday, Feb. 5 and run through Friday, Feb. 9,

The 2024 St. Charles Restaurant Week will encourage individuals to dine locally while showcasing local establishments. The event is presented by the St. Charles Business Alliance to help local restaurants gain exposure and attract new patrons.

Participating restaurants will offer a 20% discount on bills of $25 or more when customers mention restaurant week. This promotion applies to dine-in customers and does not include alcohol, tax, gratuity, or pre-existing exclusions.

St. Charles restaurant owners that would like to participate in the 2024 St. Charles Restaurant Week can register by submitting the restaurant consent form on the Restaurant Week website. Consent forms must be completed and submitted by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 3.

The St. Charles business alliance will also be giving away $25 gift cards during Restaurant Week. Attendees can enter for a chance to win by downloading the Business Alliance’s App and checking in at a participating restaurant.

For more information on the 2024 St. Charles Restaurant Week or to see participating restaurants, visit www.stcalliance.org/restaurantweek. or contact the Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.