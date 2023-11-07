Kane assistant state’s attorney recognized for DUI victim advocacy

The Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists has recognized Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Katy Flannagan, left, with its Outstanding Assistant State’s Attorney Award for 2023, according to a press release from the State’s Attorney’s office. (Photo provided by the Office of the Kane County State's Attorney)

The Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists has recognized Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Katy Flannagan with its Outstanding Assistant State’s Attorney Award for 2023, according to a press release from the State’s Attorney’s office.

It is the second time Flannagan has been recognized for her work as a DUI prosecutor. In 2022, she was named a MADD Hero by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Flannagan has been the supervisor of the DUI and Major Traffic Unit since the spring of 2022. During the past year she has had more than 80 pending felony DUI cases at any given time, according to the press release.