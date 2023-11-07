Geneva Chamber announces Christmas Walk and Holiday House Tour

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has announced Geneva’s Christmas Walk and House Tour. Festivities begin Dec. 1, 2023 and last right up to Christmas. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has announced in a news release the Christmas Walk and Holiday House Tour festivities are to begin in December.

According to the news release from the Chamber, festivities begin Friday evening, Dec. 1 at 6 pm with Bob’s Candy Cane Parade and Graham’s Chocolates first candy cane of the season being presented with great fanfare followed by the arrival of Santa Lucia, the Swedish symbol of the season, who will offer Swedish cookies to merry-makers.

Reservations to visit Santa (at his home at 10 S. Third St., Geneva) are open at genevachamber.com. Cost is $10/time slot.

Serenaded by carolers, families can stroll Geneva’s historic marketplace, nibbling on fresh-roasted chestnuts, and dodging into brightly lit shops and restaurants along the way, according to the release.

The Holiday House Tour is held Dec. 1; 10 am-8 pm and Dec. 2; 10 am-5 pm.The house tour includes:

Unique Standout: This delightful 16-year-old home radiates the friendliness and hospitality that makes a house a home. At 4500 square feet, it was built by Shodeen Builders and our homeowners are one of the few original families still in the neighborhood. The simplicity of the colors and lines complement the strong pillars, fun furnishings and unique windows. Bringing a WOW factor to the home. While built in 2007, 2019 saw the family embark on a remodel of the kitchen, master bath, stairs and trim in the foyer, making it a truly livable space for this family of six. It is being decorated by Heinz Brothers Greenhouse Garden Center.

Exquisite Estate: This 7700 square foot, seven-bedroom, 4.5 bath, southern charm-inspired home, was built in 2003 by Havlicek Builders. It is overflowing with craftsmanship, including detailed trims, cherry hardwood floors, moldings and many upgrades throughout the house. Twenty years of memories fill the walls and shelves. It is being decorated by Little Red Barn Door and Plandscape.

Historic Gem: This plaqued home was built in 1857, and at over 160 years old, the craftsmanship is a testament to the past. The cottage, with its charming exterior and a history steeped in nostalgia, was an ideal choice for the owners to purchase and create a short-term rental. It is being decorated by Farmdog Flowers and Fox Valley Lighting.

Cozy Cottage: Once upon a time in a small, picturesque town, nestled amidst mature trees and steps away from a tranquil river, stood a beautiful cottage with Tudor-inspired architecture. This home, at just over 2500 square feet, was built by Hogan Design & Construction in 2021. It is being decorated by 610 Home and Plandscape.

Custom Home: Spectacular light graces this beautiful home that was made for entertaining and built in 2022 by Augustine Builders. A standout feature, the rain chain on the cedar columns, allows for a breathtaking show of ice and rain. While it is 3650 square feet, the family has lovingly added their personalities to make the house their cozy home, including the photography talents of their son found in the foyer. The homeowners designed both the architectural and the interior design plans. A color palette in the front, where you see white with muted colors, differs from the black-and-white look in the back. It is being decorated by Intentional Spaces, LLC and LIGHTVILLE.

Contributors include Crystal Bride, Inluro, The Cottage Geneva, The Gift Box, The Little Traveler.

Tickets include a holiday tea and a special treat from Scentcerely Yours (while supplies last) and are available for $38. Proceeds are used to decorate Geneva for the holiday season. Purchase at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, 8 South Third St., online at genevachamber.com or at any of the locations listed below (in Geneva unless indicated otherwise). Call 630.232.6060 to pre-order over the phone. Tickets will not be for sale at the homes.

Cocoon, 212 S. Third St. – 630.232.8340

Country Naturals, 316 Campbell St. – 630.232.1172

Farmdog Flowers, 239 W. Wilson St., Batavia. – 630.326.9432

Heinz Brothers Greenhouse, 2010 E Main St., St. Charles – 630.377.6288

Little Barn Baby, 15 S. Third St., # 110 – 331.248.0568

Little Red Barn Door, 21 S. Third St. – 630.402.0072

SG Geneva/Scentimental Gardens, 428 W. State St – 630.232.1303

Please note: the above locations accept cash and check (made payable to Geneva Chamber). This event may sell out.