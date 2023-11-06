Gilberts man critically injured in crash

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP – A Gilberts man suffered critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in the 15N500 block of McCornack Road Rutland Township, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

James Oury, 37, of the 39W800 block of Tower Hill Road Gilberts, drove a 1012 silver Dodge Ram pickup truck south on McCornack Road, left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled over at least once, ejecting the driver, the release stated.

Oury’s phone alerted 911 to the crash at 1:16 a.m.

According to an Apple support website, crash detection in the phone alerts 911 after detecting collisions and rollovers.

Oury was first taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin in critical condition, then transported to Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge for head and shoulder fractures, the release stated.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Drone Team and Evidence Division are handling the investigation to see if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash and if potential charges may be forthcoming, the release stated.

The Sheriff’s Office extended special thanks to Gilberts police, the Pingree Grove police, the Kane County Office of Emergency Management and all responding fire departments that assisted.