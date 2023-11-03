Geneva Chamber of Commerce presents annual awards

Tom Linas accepts the 2023 Geneva Chamber of Commerce New Member of the Year Award during the chamber’s annual dinner and awards at Riverside Receptions in Geneva on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

GENEVA – The Geneva Chamber of Commerce presented several members with awards at its annual diner Thursday night at Riverside Receptions in Geneva.

Cookie Olson – a former Wood Award recipient herself – received the Volunteer of the Year Award as someone who serves at festivals, events, answers phones and stuffs envelopes.

Dann Villwock of Kernel’s Gourmet Popcorn & More was named Chamber Champion. As someone who has supported the chamber for the last 20 years, Villwock always said yes when asked for donations, including giving almost 100 bags of popcorn to be used in a presentation, as well as donating for the Chamber’s Friday Pop In gift.

Candice Ellensohn was named Ambassador of the Year, for welcoming new members and representing the Chamber at ribbon cutting events.

Thomas Lineas of Masus Financial received the New Member of the Year Award for someone who joined the Chamber in the past year and supported it with contributions of time and resources. Lineas began attending Business After Hours events and ribbon cuttings, was appointed as a Chamber Ambassador and became a trusted partner to the Geneva Chamber.

Zach Norbut of Sweet Sensations received the Volunteer of the Year Award for running the summertime car shows and brainstorming about how to make Festival of the Vine more efficient and cost effective. Whenever he is asked to assist with anything, he always says yes.

The inaugural Community Development award went to Hacienda Real, which involved reinvigorating a building in the Geneva Commons, thereby enhancing the business community around in the area.

The Community Spirit award went to State Street Jewelers for its support of chamber events and projects.

Shaw Media was presented the President’s Community Award for contributions to the community and the chamber.