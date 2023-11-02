St. Charles History Museum named Grand Marshal of Electric Christmas Parade

The annual Electric Christmas Parade is part of the City of St. Charles’ Holiday Homecoming festivities. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The St. Charles Business Alliance has announced the St. Charles History Museum as the Grand Marshal for the 2023 Electric Christmas Parade in honor of the museum’s 90th anniversary.

The parade will take place Saturday, Nov. 25 in downtown St. Charles. It is part of the St. Charles Holiday Homecoming celebration, which is a two-day event that begins Friday, Nov. 24 with the Lighting of the Lights ceremony.

The St. Charles History Museum is a non-profit organization located in the 1928 McCornack Oil Company building in downtown St. Charles. It is home to both permanent and temporary exhibits highlighting information about the city’s past, as well as the Curious Fox Gift Shop. To highlight its 90th anniversary milestone, the museum has a new exhibit “(Almost) Another Century of Progress: St. Charles and the 1933 World’s Fair”, which is open through the end of the year. The exhibit showcases St. Charles’ involvement with the 1933 World’s Fair, while simultaneously celebrating the town’s centennial.

The St. Charles Business Alliance has announced the St. Charles History Museum as the Grand Marshal for the 2023 Electric Christmas Parade in honor of the museum’s 90th anniversary. (Photo provided by St. Charles Business Alliance)

The museum will be having its Holiday Gala Fundraiser on Dec. 8 at the St. Charles Country Club. The event is open to the public and is now accepting dinner reservations here.

For more information regarding the 2023 St. Charles Holiday Homecoming, visit stcholidayhomecoming.com. For further inquiries, call the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.