Playhouse 38 announces auditions for It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Playhouse 38, the cultural arts facility of the Geneva Park District, will host auditions for its upcoming adult performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 at Stephen Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road in Geneva.

Participants must be 18 or older. Previous theater experience is not required. Individuals who would like to audition must register online before Oct. 29 with activity code 5211703-02 at genevaparks.org/playhouse. Prepare a short, memorized monologue and be prepared to read selected sections from the director.

Rehearsals will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, 15, 20, 29 and 30. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 3.

Tickets will be available Nov. 2 for $15 each in advance and $20 on the day of the event at genevaparks.org/playhouse.