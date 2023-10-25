Industrial Treasures celebrates one year with ribbon-cutting

Industrial Treasures celebrated its one-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at its 1501 Indiana Ave. location in Batavia. (Photo provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

Industrial Treasures celebrated its one-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Oct. 19 at its 1501 Indiana Ave. location in Batavia.

Owner Diane Dewell was joined by members of the Batavia and St. Charles chambers of commerce and St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek in celebrating the milestone.

Industrial Treasures is a retail space featuring vintage industrial items, some of which are one-of-a-kind “upcycled” creations. Shoppers will find home decor, furniture, artwork, antiques, books, toys and more. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Learn more about Industrial Treasures by visiting here, calling 630-879-6166 or sending an email to diane@dewell-dewell.com.