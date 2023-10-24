St. Charles police to participate in Halloween No Refusal weekend

The St. Charles Police Department has announced it will participate with other agencies across the state in seeking to curb intoxicated driving during the weeks preceding Halloween. The department also will be working in cooperation with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office during an upcoming No Refusal weekend.

The high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign will run through Nov. 1. During this period, motorists in St. Charles will see increased patrols as officers will be specifically designated to locate intoxicated drivers.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement effort is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.