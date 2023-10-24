Schaumburg man sentenced to 23 years in prison for criminal sexual abuse of child

Randall L. Porter Rabey pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, possession of child sexual abuse material and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and agreed to sentence of 23 years in prison. (Photo provided by Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office)

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Schaumburg man pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, possession of child sexual abuse material and aggravated criminal sexual abuse and agreed to a sentence of 23 years in prison, the Kane County State’s Attorney announced in a news release.

Associate Judge David Kliment accepted the plea Oct. 24 from Randall L. Porter Rabey, 39, of Schaumburg.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Rodgers said the following facts in court: that between November 2015 and July 2017, Porter Rabey sexually abused two children he knew who were younger than 13 years old, according to the release.

Porter Rabey also was in possession of sexually explicit visual content depicting someone under age 13.

The sentence is 17 years for the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child offense and three years each for the child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse offenses. According to the release, Porter Rabey must serve the terms consecutively.

In addition to the prison term, Porter Rabey must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

In accordance with Illinois law, Porter Rabey must serve 85% of the sentence for the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child offense.

He is eligible for day-for-day sentencing on the child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse offenses and will receive credit for 900 days served in custody, according to the release.

“Not only did Mr. Porter Rabey sexually assault these young children, he took photographs of himself committing these vile acts. This prison sentence assures he will be unable to victimize innocent children for a long time,” Rodgers said in the release.

“I am grateful to these young victims for their assistance in this prosecution and I hope they are able to return to a place of safety with this defendant behind bars,” Rodgers said in the release. “This conviction and sentence is the result of a collaborative effort by several law enforcement agencies. My thanks to the Cook County Probation Department, the Schaumburg and Elgin police departments, Homeland Security Investigations and the Kane County Child Advocacy Center.”

Court records show Porter Rabey had been indicted on 55 felonies related to criminal sexual assault of a child and possession of sexually explicit visual content depicting someone under age 13.