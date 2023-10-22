Thriller on 38 brings thousands to downtown Geneva

A zombie from Vargo’s Dance mingles with the crowd at the Sixth Annual Thriller on 38 on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in Geneva. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Geneva’s Second Street was filled with families Friday night to see the sixth annual performance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” by a group of community members.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Zombies from Vargo’s Dance perform for the huge crowd at the Sixth Annual Thriller on 38 on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in Geneva. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

The performance was led by Jamie Vargo, Geneva resident and owner of local dance studio Vargo’s Dance. The event took over Second Street between Route 38 and Hamilton Street, around the corner from the studio.

Vargo estimated about 2,000 people were in attendance, making it the best turnout in the seven-year history of Thriller on 38, and said she was ecstatic with the success of the event.

“We are already working on plans to grow bigger and better,” Vargo said afterward. “We are so grateful to the community for their support and can’t wait for next year.”

The dance troop performed at 7:30 and 8:00 p.m. Several kinds of jugglers, some on stilts, also performied on the street between shows, entertaining hundreds of children.

Jugglers Josh Schilling (top) and Austen Cloud (bottom) entertain the huge crowd at the Ssxth annual Thriller on 38 on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Geneva. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Several trucks served food, and many Second Street businesses operated stands and tents on the sidewalk. Kids could get their faces painted, and performers wandered around the block between shows, staying in character and posing for pictures with guests.

Geneva residents Matt and Jennifer Hurlbut were enjoying their first time at Thriller on 38. Their children, Oliver and Silvia, were near the front row for the first performance of the night.

“It was amazing,” Jennifer said. “It’s a phenomenally fun night, and family friendly. I love how everyone stays in character. It just adds to the spirit of Halloween.”

Jennifer said they have wanted to see the performance for years and she loved how it has become such a community event with the addition of food trucks and other entertainers.

Zombies from Vargo’s Dance perform their Thriller on 38 on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Geneva. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Silvia, a dancer herself, said the performance was amazing, and she wants to be part of it next year. Oliver said he loved how creative it was.

Geneva residents Seth and Jamie Crackel attended Thriller on 38 for the first time with their daughter Nola. Although the crowds were a bit too big to get a good view, they said they were enjoying the community event and were excited for next year’s performance. Seth suggested adding a stage next year for better viewing.

“I love it,” Jamie said. “I hope they’ll continue to grow it.”