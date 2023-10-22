Applications are open for the 2024 St. Charles Fine Art Show

Artists can submit applications now through Jan. 31, 2024, for the 2024 St. Charles Fine Art Show, which will take place next May in the city’s downtown. (Pictured: Art lovers attend the St. Charles Fine Art Show on May 27, 2023.) (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

St. Charles – Artists can now submit applications for the 2024 St. Charles Fine Art Show, which will take place next May in the city’s downtown.

Local artists’ work will be showcased on Riverside Avenue in downtown St. Charles on Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applications can be found on the Fine Art Show’s website and must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2024.

The event showcases original, juried work of roughly 100 artists in various mediums including clay/ceramics, digital art, drawing/illustration, fiber (non-wearable), jewelry, photography, glass, mixed media, oil painting, watercolor painting, acrylic painting, printmaking, sculpture, and woodwork.

Admission to the outdoor event is free, and all art exhibited will be available for purchase.

Showcased works will be judged and awarded in three categories; Best of Show, Awards of Excellence and Judges Awards. Artists will have a chance to win cash prizes for placing among the top in each category.

The St. Charles Fine Art Show is an exhibition and sale of original artwork, imagined, created and signed by the artists of record. Only original art will be considered.

Prints and reproductions must be limited to 10% of the overall display and must be of original art also on display. Commercial products or multiples of any works are not acceptable.

For more information on the 2024 St. Charles Fine Art Show or to see last year’s winners, visit the event website. Additional questions can be directed to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.