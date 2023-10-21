St. Charles students to tour the city’s industrial sector Oct. 25

ST. CHARLES – School District 303 high school students from Compass Academy, East High School, and North High School will be touring manufacturing facilities in St. Charles on Wednesday, Oct. 25 as part of Manufacturing Month.

District 303 is one of multiple area school districts that has teamed with the St. Charles Industrial Committee to introduce students to a variety of manufacturing careers while connecting them with local companies, their products and economic impact to the region.

Students will tour several facilities including AJR Specialty Products, Tek-Pak, Hoffer Plastics, and Lakeview Precision Machining, and will be able to ask questions at each business. Manufacturing tour schedule times vary between schools.

A panel discussion featuring manufacturing stakeholders will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Community Room at Compass Academy, to engage further with students. The panel will be moderated by School District 301 Superintendent Todd Stirn, and will explore career and educational opportunities for students interested in careers in engineering, manufacturing and industrial space.

Manufacturing Month provides an opportunity to highlight the industry’s contributions to the state and local community. Learn more about general manufacturing in the St. Charles area, as well as companies that specialize in fabrication, plastics, chemical, food processing and packaging through the Chamber website.

The St. Charles Industrial Committee’s key initiatives include Manufacturing Month tours in October and the facilitation of the Peter Schwartz Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded annually to students from each of the three D303 high schools.

The $1,000 Scholarship is given in honor of Peter Schwartz, a former chair and influential member of the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce Industrial Committee. The Scholarship application is open for submissions now until February.