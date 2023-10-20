House of 423 announces holiday fashion show

House of 423 will hold a holiday fashion show at 11 a.m. Sunday, November 5 at Sturdy Shelter Brewing, 10 Shumway Ave. in Batavia. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

House of 423 will hold a holiday fashion show at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at Sturdy Shelter Brewing, 10 Shumway Ave. in Batavia.

Tickets to this event are $25, which includes the show and one drink. Fernando’s Street Kitchen will have breakfast tacos available to buy during the show.

House of 423 will feature some of owner Sarah Whitt’s favorite local small businesses as models in the show. All products featured will be available to buy at Sturdy Shelter Brewing following the show.

Tickets can be bought here. For more information on House of 423, visit houseof423.com.