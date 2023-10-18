Aurora outlet mall to host Halloween, Day of the Dead events

Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora is hosting two free, family-friendly community events to celebrate Halloween and Day of the Dead. (Sandy Bressner)

Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora is hosting two free, family-friendly community events to celebrate Halloween and Day of the Dead, according to a news release.

Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 throughout the shopping center. A list of participating retailers can be found on the center’s website.

The Day of the Dead celebration is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, outside between the Coach and Michael Kors stores, and inside the Market Hall.

The event will feature performances from traditional Ballet Folklorico, a Day of the Dead Aztec dance, children’s crafts, community ofrenda altar, photo opportunities and much more.

For more information about the Day of the Dead celebration, click here.