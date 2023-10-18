October 18, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Aurora outlet mall to host Halloween, Day of the Dead events

By Shaw Local News Network

Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora is hosting two free, family-friendly community events to celebrate Halloween and Day of the Dead. (Sandy Bressner)

Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora is hosting two free, family-friendly community events to celebrate Halloween and Day of the Dead, according to a news release.

Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 throughout the shopping center. A list of participating retailers can be found on the center’s website.

The Day of the Dead celebration is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, outside between the Coach and Michael Kors stores, and inside the Market Hall.

The event will feature performances from traditional Ballet Folklorico, a Day of the Dead Aztec dance, children’s crafts, community ofrenda altar, photo opportunities and much more.

For more information about the Day of the Dead celebration, click here.

A&EKane County