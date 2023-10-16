The U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America marches into Elgin Community College for Veterans Day concert

The Elgin Community College Arts Center will present the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America Veterans Day Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 in the Blizzard Theatre, on the college’s Elgin campus. (Photo provided by the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America)

The Elgin Community College Arts Center will present the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America Veterans Day Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 in the Blizzard Theatre, on the college’s campus.

According to a news release from the college, this family-friendly 90-minute concert featuring the unit’s 45-member concert band honors our nation’s veterans with shared stories of their sacrifices and reflections on what makes us flourish as individuals and as a country. In addition to spectacular marches and patriotic music, the band will perform jazz, Broadway and other selections.

“We are so honored once again to host the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America,” ECC President David Sam said in the release. “Their concert is magnificent and inspiring and a great opportunity for our community to experience an unforgettable performance.”

Admission is free. Due to the event’s popularity, attendees must reserve seating through the ECC Box Office. Visit eccartscenter.org to reserve a seat or call the EC Arts Center Box Office at 847-622-0300.

Elgin Community College is located at 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.