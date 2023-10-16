Geneva’s Playhouse 38 to present ‘Shadow Over Dunwich’

Tickets are on sale for Geneva Park District’s Playhouse 38 production of “The Shadow Over Dunwich,” a spooky fall production by local playwright Jonathan Tobin. (Image provided by the Geneva Park District )

Tickets are on sale for Geneva Park District’s Playhouse 38 production of “The Shadow Over Dunwich,” a spooky fall production by local playwright Jonathan Tobin.

According to a news release from the Geneva Park District, “The Shadow Over Dunwich” is inspired by the life and works of H.P. Lovecraft, and follows the famed horror writer during the spring of 1925. Dealing with a bout of writer’s block, Lovecraft tries to find his muse by visiting the mysterious town of Dunwich, Massachusetts. What starts as a weekend filled with intrigue and inspiration, quickly devolves into something strange and sinister. Lovecraft’s investigation into the oddities of Dunwich forces him to become a character of his own fictional nightmares.

The show is directed by Garrett McCann and the stage manager is Nickolena Sellen.

“Although we hopefully can’t relate to Lovecraft’s fears of monsters, fish people and ancient beings, the fear of the unknown and of losing control of the world around us is something that can speak to us all,” McCann said in the release. " ‘The Shadow Over Dunwich’ shows us what it’s like to face those fears. It also offers plenty of colorful characters and strange phenomenon to keep us on our toes ending with a pulse-pounding second act. You won’t want to miss the untold story of one of horror’s greatest influences.”

Performances run Oct. 27-29 at 321 Stevens St., Suite P, in Geneva. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. Tickets are available for $15 each ($20 day of).

Individuals are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at GenevaParks.org/Playhouse or in person at Sunset Community Center or Stephen Persinger Recreation Center. While content is appropriate for all ages, the recommended audience for this production is ages 10+. The performance is open to all ages. Snacks, water, soft drinks, and adult beverages will be available for purchase.

The cast includes: Susan Beehn, John Button, Yuma Garland, Remya Joseph, Dan Knauf, Jerome Marzullo, Garrett McCann and Fred Slate.