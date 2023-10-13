St. Charles High School sweethearts married 70 years

Kennth and Mary Besch of St. Charles celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Oct. 10, 1953. (Photo provided by Kenneth and Mary Besch)

ST. CHARLES – Kenneth and Mary Besch of St. Charles celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Oct. 10 at a family dinner.

The couple met and dated while attending St. Charles High School. Kenneth excelled in baseball and football and Mary often sang solos in the high school choir.

They were married in 1953 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Charles. They moved to El Paso, Texas, where Kenneth was stationed while serving in the Air Force.

Kenneth and Mary Besch of St. Charles celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Oct. 10 at a family dinner. (Photo provided by Mike Morgan/Ripe Melon Photography)

After his service, they returned to St. Charles and had five children.

The couple now have seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

They enjoy winters in Florida playing golf, but return to St. Charles every spring.

St. John Neumann Catholic Church in St. Charles – where the Beschs now attend – will recognize their anniversary at that 9:30 a.m. Mass on Oct. 22, followed by a private blessing from Rev. David Peck at the chapel.