Registration now open for Batavia United Way Bat Race 5K/10K

Registration is now open for the 10th annual Bat Race 5K/10K, a Halloween-themed race from the Batavia United Way, which will be begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 on the Fox River Trail bike path in Batavia. This chip-timed event is designed for runners of all ages and ability levels.

The 10K race will begin at 8:15 a.m., the 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the children’s fun run will begin at 9:30 a.m. This fun-filled morning also includes an optional costume contest with snacks like apple cider donuts and Bloody Mary bars available for purchase and prizes. The first 600 registered runners will receive shirts and all participants will receive a medal.

For more information or to register for this event, visit bataviaunitedway.org/bat-race. All proceeds will go toward supporting the mission of Batavia United Way.