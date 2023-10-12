City of St. Charles to host blood drive at the fire station Oct. 27

The city of St. Charles will host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 2023 in the lower level of Fire Station #1, 112 N. Riverside Ave.

ST. CHARLES – The City of St. Charles will be hosting a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, in the lower level of Fire Station 1 at 112 N. Riverside Ave.

The Blood Drive is organized by Versiti Blood Center of Illinois. Walk-ins are welcome, but an appointment will ensure a smooth and quick donation experience.

According to the American Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds. Blood donors help patients who need surgery or cancer treatments, have chronic illnesses or traumatic injuries.

Lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation. Visit the Versiti Blood Center of Illinois website to make an appointment.

Guests should park on the north side of City Hall and follow the signs.