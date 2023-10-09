Scarecrow Weekend returns to downtown St. Charles

Kane County residents and visitors flocked to downtown St. Charles this weekend for the 38th annual Scarecrow Weekend, which featured a scarecrow contest, fall-themed entertainment and plenty of family-friendly activities.

Residents voted for their favorite scarecrow, made their own and enjoyed the annual community events of the weekend. Entertainment acts included a bubble artist, live music, magic, and pumpkin bowling in Lincoln Park.

St. Charles couple Vanessa and Kyle Doring attended the festival for the first time with their children, Freya and Troy. Freya said her favorite part of the festival was the live music, and her little brother said he was excited to see all the scarecrows.

Elgin couple Brittany Rogalla and Jimmy Zitnik were enjoying the live music on the patio of Filling Station and said they attend the festival every year.

“I love how it just takes over the downtown all weekend,” Rogalla said. “All the bars are just a little extra spooky this weekend.”

Just Kebabs and Windy Acres Farms of Geneva will serve food in Lincoln Park.

Vanessa Kornau was working the Windy Acres Farms stand and said this is the farm’s seventh year at the event. She said Windy Acres had served hundreds of guests by Saturday afternoon, and was expecting a great weekend, weather permitting.

Aurora couple Sean Harreld and Lily Oxie were attended the festival and enjoyed the live music in Lincoln Park. Harreld said they had been to the festival many times before, and he missed the festival foods that used to be a part of the weekend.

“These days, there are way more people than scarecrows,” Harreld said. “There used to be more food, but it’s still a good time.”

St. Charles alderperson David Pietryla said it is great to see so many visitors in the city’s downtown enjoying Scarecrow Weekend.

“There are lots of great things for families to do while visiting St. Charles this weekend,” Pietryla said. “There’s an ice cream eating contest, pumpkin carvers, music and photo opportunities, just to name a few.”

The scarecrow contest will feature awards. Winners in the Mega or Mechanical category will earn $500 for first place, $350 for second place and $250 for third place. In the other categories, first place will receive $200, second place will receive $150 and third place will receive $100

The Autumn on the Fox Craft Show in Pottawotomie Park, will feature more than 100 crafters with handmade products available for sale.

The St. Charles Breakfast Rotary and the St. Charles Kiwanis Club are selling food and drink during the weekend events in the parking lot in front of City Hall. St. Patrick parish is also selling food throughout the weekend on their front lawn across from Lincoln Park.

Many downtown businesses are having special sales and promotions throughout Scarecrow Weekend. For a list of promotional events and special sales, visit the festival website.

For information on Scarecrow Weekend, visit their website, or call the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.