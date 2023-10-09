Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of Sept. 5, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Nicholas P. Dominick, 29, of the 300 block of Madison Avenue, Calumet City, for aggravated assault, aggravated fleeing to elude a police officer and resisting a police officer.

• Demetrius L. Booker, 31, of the 200 block of South Glenwood Place, Aurora, for two counts of violating an order of protection.

• Lucero Marcelo, 27, of the 0-99 block of North Liberty Street, Elgin, for mob action, battery-bodily harm and battery-physical contact.

• Aracelli Cervantes, 47, of the 200 block of North Commonwealth Avenue, Elgin, for two counts each of mob action and battery-physical contact and one count of battery-bodily harm.

• Jasmin A. Alcala, 29, of the 600 block of Wilder Street, Elgin, for two counts of mob action, one count each battery-bodily harm and battery-physical contact.

• Steven G. Rice Jr., 34, of the 0-99 block of Kensington Loop, Elgin, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-physical contact.

• Keith C. Schweilke, 60, of the 300 block of West 107th Place, Chicago, for two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count each armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

• Byron R. Chun, 28, of the 1600 block of of Alison Drive, Elgin, for two counts of aggravated DUI.

• Kenyah T. Wooden, 21, of the 100 block of Clyde Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, for burglary, retail theft over $300 and prior conviction for retail theft.

•Stephan R. Robinson, 45, of the 2100 block of Rebecca Circle, Montgomery, for six counts of violating an order of protection and four counts of violating terms of his bail bond.

• Jason F. Johnson, 39, of the 40W900 block of Bridle Creek Drive, Campton Hills, for aggravated DUI and failure to notify damage to unattended vehicle.

• Dionte J. Brooks, 25, of the 4500 block of Opal Drive, Hoffman Estates, for burglary and theft.

• Jezabella Figueroa, 17, of the 100 block of Laurie Lane, Oswego, for four counts of aggravated DUI and driving with a suspended license.

• Carlos Diaz, 38, of the 1300 block of Monomy Avenue, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing identification.

• Trahnell Afanador, 33, of the 900 block of Lebanon Trail, Aurora, for three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Ronald D. Watkins, 20, of the 4600 block of Matthew Place, Fairefield, for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card and driving with a suspended license.

• Mark Campobello, 58, homeless of Aurora, for two counts of violating the Sex Offender Registration Act.

• Francisco J. Salcedo, 31, of the 0-99 block of Chatham Place, Montgomery, for two counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, reckless driving and reckless conduct.

• Richard D. Belek, 24, of the 3100 block of Kenedy Drive, Montgomery, for two counts of damage to property and arson.

• Christopher J. Teter, 52, of the 1700 block of South Washington Street, Naperville, for four counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

• Melissa J. Hill, 55, of the 0-99 block of Penny Lane, Sugar Grove, for four counts of aggravated DUI and two counts of reckless homicide.

• Timothy H. MacArthur, 38, of the 0-99 block of Oakview Court, South Elgin, for aggravated assault, resisting a police officer causing injury, two counts of making a false 911 report, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, possession of ammunition without a FOID card and domestic battery-physical contact.

• Daytwon D. Walker, 19, of the 400 block of Monticello Avenue, Chicago, for three counts of aggravated sexual abuse, two counts of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, aggravated battery to a child causing bodily harm and predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

• Antonio Garcia, 30, of the 400 block of West Shannon Street, Elburn, for two counts each of predatory sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count each of aggravated battery to a child-bodily harm, domestic battery-bodily harm and sexual exploitation of a child.

• Richard Belek, 24, of the 3100 block of Kennedy Drive, Montgomery, for disorderly conduct.

• Kevin J. Link, 35, of the 300 block of Delaware Street, Elgin, for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a converted motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

• Denna Niles, 54, of the 0-99 block of South Airlite Street, Elgin, for telephone harassment and violation of terms of the bail bond.

• Giovanny Villagomez, 20, of the 500 block of Melrose Avenue, Elgin, for two counts of unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of marijuana and aggravated fleeing to elude police.

• Calvin L. Stringer, 62, of the 400 block of Concord Avenue, South Elgin, for two counts of driving with a suspended license.

• Ronaldo A. Chu Maquin, 35, of the 400 block of East Chicago Street, Elgin, for four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts each of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

• Sergio H. Ayala, 30, of the 100 block of Erie Street, Elgin, for two counts each of aggravated battery-strangulation, domestic battery-bodily harm, domestic battery-physical contact, one count each of violating an order of protection and unlawful restraint.

• Horacio Ramirez, 43, of the 300 block of Griswold Street, Elgin, for two counts each of aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated battery-great bodily harm, and one count each of domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-insulting/provoking contact.

• Mike Miller, 52, of the 8200 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, for two counts of residential burglary.

• Sam Mason, 27, of the 500 block of Happfield Drive, Arlington Heights, for two counts of residential burglary.

• Buddy M. Mason, 22, of the 600 block of Belinder Lane, Schaumburg, for two counts of residential burglary.

• Amanda J. Kobylarz, 39, of the 1600 block of Larkin Avenue, Elgin, for four counts of aggravated DUI, and one count each of driving with a suspended license and DUI.