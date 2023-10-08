St. Charles Fire Department hosting open house for fire prevention week

The St. Charles Fire Department will celebrate Fire Prevention Week with an open house, where residents will learn about cooking safety and fire prevention.

This year’s theme is “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.” The open house will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Fire Station #1, located at 112 N. Riverside Ave.

The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take while cooking to keep themselves and others safe. Residents are invited to stop in to talk with the firefighters and learn about fire safety.

Several activities will be held throughout the day including:

• Live Fire Demonstration

• Special Rescue Operations

• Combat Challenge for Kids

Activities for children and refreshments also will be available, along with informational displays on department programs and general fire safety concerns.

In an Oct. 3 news release, Fire Chief Scott Swanson said that according to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the U.S., and unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths.

“Year after year, cooking remains the leading cause of home fires by far, accounting for half [49 %] of all U.S. home fires,” vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA, Lorraine Carli, said in the release. “These numbers tell us that there is still much work to do when it comes to better educating the public about ways to stay safe when cooking.”

“The St. Charles Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2023 Fire Prevention Week theme, ‘Cooking safety starts with you’,” fire lieutenant Chad Tinsley said in the release. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”

The Fire Department offers these key safety tips to help reduce the risk of a cooking fire:

1. Watch what you heat, always keep a close eye on what you are cooking, and set a timer to remember.

2. Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove and always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

3. Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

The St. Charles Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s FPW campaign, including school talks and their annual Fire Department open house. The National Fire Protection Association has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years.

