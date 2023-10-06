Batavia to close streets, trail during wastewater upgrade

BATAVIA – The city of Batavia will begin the next phase of the Wastewater Treatment Facility upgrade at 400 Shumway Ave. in middle to late October, officials announced in a news release.

While most of the construction will occur within the treatment facility, the project will require major utility work along Water Street between Main Street and the dead end south of Union Avenue, affecting both residents and Fox River Trail users, according to the release.

Batavia Public Works Director Gary Holm said in the release that the public’s patience and understanding is appreciated “during this essential construction project.”

“The city of Batavia remains committed to minimizing disruptions and ensuring the successful completion of this vital infrastructure improvement,” Holm said in the release.

Residents have received individual notices from the city with details about how the road closure will affect them. The notices also provide contact information for questions or concerns.

Construction is expected to start at the intersection of Water and Main streets.

During this time, sections of Water Street will be temporarily blocked.

The project will involve closing the west side of the Fox River Trail from Union to First streets.

Trail users on the west side heading south from Geneva can either cross the bridge north of Fabyan Parkway or turn east at Houston Street and cross at the pedestrian – Peace – bridge.

Trail users approaching from North Aurora are encouraged to cross to the east side at the North Aurora bridge, according to the release.

To assist residents and trail users, a map of the construction plan is provided.