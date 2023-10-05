St. Charles fall hydrant flushing starts Oct. 9

The City of St. Charles will begin flushing hydrants Oct. 9 through Nov. 17.

St. Charles is divided into zones for hydrant flushing, Northwest, Southwest, Northeast, Southeast and River Valley. Main Street (Route 64) divides the north/south areas, and the Fox River divides the east/west.

Signs announcing hydrant flushing will be posted in affected neighborhoods. Flushing may start as early as 5 a.m. and continue through 4 p.m.

The Hydrant Flushing Schedule is as follows:

River Valley – Oct. 9-13

Northwest – Oct. 16-20

Southwest – Oct. 23-27

Northeast – Oct. 30-Nov. 3

Southeast – Nov. 6-10

Hydrant flushing could temporarily cause water discoloration, even for homes outside the particular flushing area. The discoloration is caused by minerals that get stirred up in the water mains, according to an Oct. 4 news release from the city.

The release states that, though discolored, the water is safe to use and consume during hydrant flushing. Residents are asked to limit water use during flushing, and refrain from doing laundry, if possible, as the discolored water may stain clothes.

The City is offering free stain remover to residents at the following facilities:

Public Works, 1405 South 7th Avenue

City Hall, Reception Desk, 2 East Main Street

St Charles Police Department, 1515 West Main Street

Public Works performs hydrant flushing as part of the regular maintenance to the city’s water distribution system, to reduce mineral build-up and ensure the hydrants are ready for emergency use.

Visit The City’s website for answers to frequently asked questions and more information about hydrant flushing. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (630) 377-4405 or email pw@stcharlesil.gov.