US Rep. Krishnamoorthi wants St. Charles east side post office renamed

WASHINGTON – On Oct. 2, U.S. House Of Representatives unanimously passed Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi’s bill to rename the St. Charles East Side Station Post Office as the Veterans of the Vietnam War Memorial Post Office.

“This formal renaming is but a small step to recognize the enormous sacrifice made by the brave men and women who served our nation in Vietnam, I humbly offer this legislation to honor every one of those soldiers, sailors, coast-guardsmen, airmen and marines, whose service helped safeguard our nation,” Krishnamoorthi said in his speech on the Senate floor, Oct. 2. “It is my hope that the Veterans of Vietnam War Memorial Post Office will serve as a beacon of recognition in the community.”

The bill still has to be approved by the Senate before it is signed into law. Krishnamoorthi’s full speech on Oct. 2 in support of his legislation can be viewed here.

“I am grateful that my colleagues from both parties came together to support my legislation to recognize the sacrifices of the brave men and women who served our nation in Vietnam by renaming the St. Charles East Side Station Post Office as the Veterans of the Vietnam War Memorial Post Office,” Krishnamoorthi said in an Oct. 3 news release. “I hope the Senate will soon approve this legislation so the president may sign it into law and members of our community visiting the post office in the years to come will be reminded of the sacrifices of the American veterans who served in Vietnam.”

Krishnamoorthi introduced the Bill this year on March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day, as a way to honor those who served in Vietnam.

“In renaming the St. Charles Post Office the ‘Veterans of the Vietnam War Memorial Post Office,’ Congressman Krishnamoorthi honors those who courageously served in the Vietnam War. It will be a reminder to all of the sacrifices these service men and women made through their selfless service to our country,” Mayor Lora Vitek said in a March 29 news release.