Kane County jury convicts Rockford man of predatory sexual assault of a child

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Kane County jury convicted a Rockford man Wednesday on a charge of predatory sexual assault of a child he knew, who was younger than 13 years old, according to a news release.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys Lori Schmidt and Stacey Wittman presented evidence that between January 2020 and May 2022, David S. Dreher, 59, of the 1900 block of 25th Street, Rockford, sexually assaulted the victim, according to the release.

Dreher had been free on $10,000 bond.

Following the conviction Kane County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Flood revoked his bond and ordered him taken into custody at the Kane County jail. Flood set Dreher’s next court appearance for Sept. 26 for motions and to set a sentencing date, according to the release.

Dreher was convicted of a Class X felony, punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

In addition to a prison term, Dreher must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

Schmidt said in the release, “I am grateful for the bravery this child victim/survivor showed in facing her abuser and testifying about the details of her abuse in a courtroom of strangers.”

Schmidt also thanked Wittman, and the multidisciplinary team at the Kane County Child Advocacy Center, Department of Children and Family Services Investigator Amanda Glaesmer, CAC Investigator Beth Mullarkey and CAC victim advocate JoAnne Johnsen for their work on this case.