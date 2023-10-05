Antique auction happening in St. Charles this weekend

ST. CHARLES – Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley will be holding an Art and Antique Auction this weekend to raise money for its museum and heritage education work.

The auction will be held from noon to 3 pm on Oct. 7 and 8 at 8 Indiana Street in downtown St. Charles.

Guests will have the opportunity to view and bid on over two dozen pieces of donated art and antiques inside the historic Beith House, an 1850 Greek-revival limestone home.

The first floor of the Beith House, which is currently undergoing restoration work, will also be available for viewing. The home was restored in the 1980s by PPFV to be as close as possible to its original condition and décor, and remains one of the least altered historic structures in St. Charles.

Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley is a non-profit organization that operates four historic sites in the Fox Valley: the 1843 Durant-Peterson House, 1872 Sholes School, 1907 Fabyan Villa, and 1910 Fabyan Japanese Garden.

The operation of these sites is in partnership with the Forest Preserve District of Kane County. PPFV also works to support the appreciation and preservation of historic structures in the Fox Valley including the Fabyan Windmill, Viking Ship, Pure Oil Station, and more.

For more information about the art and antique auction, please visit the PPFV website.