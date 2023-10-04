October 04, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

St. Charles Police Department issues traffic advisory for Scarecrow Weekend

By Shaw Local News Network
Three-year-old Wells M. of Batavia peers through a bunch of scare crows as he has his picture taken during the opening day of Scarecrow Weekend Friday October 7, 2022 in St. Charles. The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9, in downtown St. Charles. The 37th annual festival featuring 85 handcrafted scarecrows on display throughout downtown. Festivalgoers can vote to decide the winners in four categories: mechanical/mega; clubs, nonprofits and schools; individuals; and business. The family zone in Lincoln Park features live music and dance performances, magic show, giant bubble artist, a photo op area, scarecrow in a box and more. Plus, Touch-A-Truck, professional pumpkin carving and more. Autumn on the Fox Arts and Crafts Show is at Pottawatomie Park.

Three-year-old Wells M. of Batavia peers through a bunch of scarecrows as he has his picture taken during the opening day of Scarecrow Weekend on Oct. 7, 2022, in St. Charles. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

ST. CHARLES – The St. Charles Police Department issued an advisory Oct. 3 to inform residents and those traveling through the city this weekend, to be aware of a substantial increase in both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Scarecrow Weekend returns starting Friday, Oct. 6 at noon and continuing through Sunday Oct. 8, concluding at 5 p.m.

Drivers should expect significant delays as they near the downtown area. The festival takes place from South Riverside Avenue on the east side, north to Pottawatomie Park, and across the river to Lincoln Park located at 4th Street and West Main Street.

Police and Emergency Management Agency personnel will be at key locations assisting pedestrians across the roadways.

Drivers not intending to attend the festival are encouraged to avoid the downtown area traffic, either by using the Red Gate Bridge on the north end of the city, or the Prairie Street Bridge south of downtown.

For more details on Scarecrow Weekend events, visit the festival website.

St. CharlesKane County