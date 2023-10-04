St. Charles Police Department issues traffic advisory for Scarecrow Weekend

ST. CHARLES – The St. Charles Police Department issued an advisory Oct. 3 to inform residents and those traveling through the city this weekend, to be aware of a substantial increase in both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Scarecrow Weekend returns starting Friday, Oct. 6 at noon and continuing through Sunday Oct. 8, concluding at 5 p.m.

Drivers should expect significant delays as they near the downtown area. The festival takes place from South Riverside Avenue on the east side, north to Pottawatomie Park, and across the river to Lincoln Park located at 4th Street and West Main Street.

Police and Emergency Management Agency personnel will be at key locations assisting pedestrians across the roadways.

Drivers not intending to attend the festival are encouraged to avoid the downtown area traffic, either by using the Red Gate Bridge on the north end of the city, or the Prairie Street Bridge south of downtown.

For more details on Scarecrow Weekend events, visit the festival website.