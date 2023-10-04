CASA Kane County to host Bourbon Social Tasting fundraiser

CASA Kane County’s second annual Bourbon Social Fundraiser is back from on Saturday, Oct. 14, in St. Charles.

According to a news release, the event, which is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. at Liquor ‘n’ Wine, 2460 W. Main St., will raise funds for the nonprofit organization.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample more than 80 selected bottles of bourbon, complemented by a spread from Vintage 53 and BellaRose Sweets. Live music by The Shoop Dogs also will be featured, and the stogie lounge will complement the bourbon tasting and savory snacks for the evening, according to the release.

Proceeds from the event will benefit CASA Kane County, supporting their mission to advocate for children who have experienced abuse and neglect in Kane County. CASA Kane County hopes to reach a wider audience at this event to help spread awareness of the increasing numbers of child abuse and neglect cases, according to the release.

Tickets are $149 and must be bought in advance at https://casakanecounty.org/casa-events/bourbon-social/. Ticket includes the bourbon tastings, food and a limited-edition glass.