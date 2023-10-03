Kane County Democrat announces run for circuit judge

ST. CHARLES, Ill. – Kane County Associate Judge Sandra Parga has announced that she is entering the race for Circuit Judge, 4th sub-circuit, in the 2024 election.

Parga is the only declared Democratic candidate for the seat. She has lived in St. Charles for 30 years where she and her husband raised their family.

In 2017 Parga was the first Latina judge appointed in Kane County.

“The residents of Kane County deserve experienced, skilled, committed judges who will fairly and equally serve every citizen in our community,” said Parga in a news release. “In my 6 years as Associate Judge, I have consistently received outstanding ratings from my peers, presided over many courtrooms, and I currently serve on numerous committees by appointment of the Illinois Supreme Court. I hope to take my leadership in the judiciary to the next level as Circuit Judge.”

Prior to serving as a judge, Parga spent 23 years practicing criminal, civil, and family law. She is active in St. Patrick’s Parish, and has volunteered for various community organizations, including Fox Valley Literacy and Lazarus House.