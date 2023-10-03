Kane County getting a semi-pro soccer team

Kane County soccer fans will soon have a semi-professional home team to root for in River Light FC.

The United Soccer League announced on Oct. 3, that Kane County’s first pre-professional football club, River Light FC, will be joining the USL2 and USLW leagues beginning in the 2024 season.

River Light FC is owned by partners Chad Swieca, Heather Bickerton and Charlie Latshaw III. The club will have two U23 teams, one men’s (USL2) and one women’s (USLW).

Latshaw will be the sporting director and head coach of the team. Bickerton is the club’s general manager and Swieca is club president.

The front office and coaching staff bring a wealth of experience in the USL ecosystem, the release stated.

“We’re so excited to welcome River Light FC in 2024,” USL senior vice president of pre-professional properties Joel Nash said in the news release. “We saw last season that the Midwest is teeming with talent, and we can’t wait to see River Light FC tap into that and develop those players.”

RLFC owners expect to draw players from colleges, universities and high schools across Illinois and Wisconsin. The club will be geared towards athletes aimed at playing professionally.

The club is currently finalizing a contract for a home field in Kane County, which is expected to be announced in the next week.

Open tryouts are expected to start in November and continue through December. The club will finalize its rosters and schedules in early 2024, begin training in March and start its first season in May.

“We are excited to join the premier pre-professional soccer leagues in the United States,” Latshaw said in the release. “Our intention is to provide the best environment at the level for both players and fans within Chicagoland. We expect to compete from day one and look forward to showcasing the talent we have in this community.”

Swieca said a goal for the club is to create a competitive team that fosters growth from players and gives area youth soccer players a team to look up to. They also plan to host camps and clubs for local youth players.

“Ever since moving back to Kane County three years ago, I have wanted to bring something to this area for soccer,” Swieca said in the release. “Now that is finally happening, having the best possible coaches, operations staff and recruiters at this level ensures we are going to compete. This is going to be a really exciting club to be around, and I fully expect the fans and the people of Kane County to feel our presence”

Owners said they are looking to create a team with strong ties to the community and for their matches to be popular events for local families.

“We want to build a winning culture, both on and off the field, representing our community with pride,” Bickerton said in the release. “With a commitment to excellence, we aim to unite fans, inspire the next generation of soccer players, and make a lasting impact in the Fox Valley area.”

For more information, visit the club’s website, contact the club, or follow them on X and Instagram.