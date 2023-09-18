St. Charles Scarecrow Fest will return next month, contest applications due Friday

The St. Charles Business Alliance has extended the deadline entry for the scarecrow contest at the 2023 Scarecrow Weekend, which will take place in downtown St. Charles from Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8.

Businesses, clubs, nonprofits and individuals interested in entering a scarecrow in the scarecrow contest must submit a completed application by September 22nd. There is no cost to enter the contest.

The entry form can be found and filled out online or printed, and both versions of the application can be found at the Scarecrow Weekend website. Printed applications may be turned in or mailed to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 2 E. Main St.

Scarecrow Weekend, formerly Scarecrow Festival, is an annual event sponsored by St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram. Guests are invited to browse the scarecrow entries and vote for their favorite. The contest is sponsored by AAA.

Scarecrow contest entries will be judged in the following categories:

Mega or Mechanical (Open to all)

Clubs, nonprofits, schools

Individual (Open to individuals & families not affiliated with a business or organization)

Business

Winners in the Mega or Mechanical category will earn $500 for 1st place,$350 for 2nd and $250 for 3rd. In each of the other categories, 1st place will receive $200, 2nd will receive $150 and 3rd will receive $100.

To be considered Mechanical, the scarecrow must have electronic moving parts, and to be considered Mega, the scarecrow must have an 8 ft. by 8 ft. display. Mega or Mechanical is the only category for which electricity will be provided and allows moving parts.

For more information regarding Scarecrow Weekend, visit scarecrowfest.com or contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.