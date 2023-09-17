September 17, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of Aug. 22, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
gavel

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Seidy Abrajan, 36, of the 900 block of Superior Street, Aurora, for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

• William D. Spates, 45, of the 1000 block of Symphony Drive, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

• Alexis S. Rios, 22, of the 200 block of North Forest Avenue, Hillside, for two counts of aggravated battery and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

• Michael W. Conley Jr., 20, of the 39W800 block of Robert Frost Circle, Campton Hills, for attempted aggravated robbery.

• Tyesha P. Unseld, 36, of the 1100 block of Fairwood Drive, Elgin, for three counts of aggravated DUI, driving with a suspended license and driving without a valid license.

• Rafael Ruiz Jr., 19, of the 300 block of South LaSallle Street, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, one count of domestic battery-bodily harm and two counts of domestic battery-physical contact.

• Benjamin Pina-Tenofrio, 50, homeless of Elgin, for unlawful restraint, domestic battery-bodily harm, domestic battery-insulting contact and violation of an order of protection.

• Trayvon A. Taylor, 32, of the 400 block of Majestic Pass, Loves Park, for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

• Angel R. Villegas de la Torre, 40, of the 400 block of South Seeley Avenue, Chicago, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana by a driver and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Dammon L. Miller, 25, of the 300 block of Pine Avenue, Aurora, for two counts of domestic battery-bodily harm, two counts of domestic battery-insulting contact and four counts of aggravated battery.

• Armani Morris, 19, of the 3400 block of Blue Ridge Court, Carpentersville, for aggravated battery.

• Leticia Sotelo, 46, of the 1300 block of Abbott Drive, Elgin, for retail theft.

• Anthony W. Lorenzo, 39, of the 400 block of Prairie Street, Elgin, for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

• Gerardo L. Cortez, 54, of the 500 block of Ann Street, Elgin, for six counts of aggravated DUI and driving while his license was suspended.

• Juan Vadez, 44, of the 1100 block of Indian Trail, Elgin, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Miguel A. Oliveras, 46, of the 400 block of Holly Drive, Streamwood, for theft.

• Sergio G. Resendez, 34, of the 0-99 block of North Grove Street, Carpentersville, for unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and DUI.

• Jorge A. Enriquez, 21, of the 1500 block of Roanok Avenue, Aurora, for harassment through electronic communications.

• Cinora N. Duffie, 22, of the 2200 block of Baldwin Way, Palatine, for two counts of forgery.

• Dustin M. Molitor, 45, of the 600 block of Hardin Avenue, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Hellmuth A. Rax-Yalitad, 20, of the 1200 block of Gates Street, Aurora, for two counts each of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, aggravated domestic battery-pregnant person, domestic battery-physical contact and one count of domestic battery-bodily harm.

• Demetrius L. Booker, 31, of the 200 block of South Glenwood Place, Aurora, for three counts of violating a protective order, one count of domestic battery and unlawful restraint.

• Gerardo Hernandez, 35, of the 900 block of Aurora Avenue, Aurora, for unlawful restraint, domestic battery-bodily harm, domestic battery-physical contact and resisting a police officer.

• Sabastian David Vicenty, 27, of the 400 block of Sherman Avenue, Aurora, for five counts each of domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-physical contact and two counts of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation.

• Shareen K. Ghaziani, 32, of the 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

•Georgina Gonzalez, 27, of the 1000 block of Grand Boulevard, Aurora, for four counts each of domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-insulting/provoking.

•Jose A. Garcia, 49, of the 300 block of Amarillo Drive, Carpentersville, for two counts of aggravated battery in a public place of accommodation and mob action.

• Anthony N. Garcia, 28, of the 300 block of Amarillo Drive, Carpentersville, for two counts of aggravated battery in a public place of accommodation and mob action.

• Brandon M. Johnson, 37, of the 16000 block of West Hilton Avenue, Goodyear, Arizona, for four counts of aggravated battery in a public place of accommodation and mob action.

• Martha P. Hurtado-Hernandez, 57, of the 4700 block of South Wood Street, Chicago, for 11 counts of involuntary servitude, eight counts of trafficking persons and four counts of promoting prostitution.

• Christian Hurtado, 28, of the 500 block of Holly Street, Elgin, for 11 counts of involuntary servitude, eight counts of trafficking persons and four counts of promoting prostitution.

• Daniel Hurtado, 26, of the 500 block of Holly Street, Elgin, for 11 counts of involuntary servitude, eight counts of trafficking persons and four counts of promoting prostitution.

• Hector Briseno, 54, of the 4700 block of South Wood Street, Chicago, for 11 counts of involuntary servitude, eight counts of trafficking persons and four counts of promoting prostitution.

• Rigoberto Parra, 46, of the 1600 block of Marywood Avenue, Aurora, for 11 counts of involuntary servitude, eight counts of trafficking persons and four counts of promoting prostitution.

Kane County