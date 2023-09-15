Suspected gunman apprehended by St. Charles police

St. Charles police apprehended a suspected gunman early Thursday morning after responding to reports of shots fired. The incident is believed to be domestic-related and no injuries were sustained, according to a news release from the St. Charles Police Department.

Zachary S. Cacciatore, 31, of South Elgin, faces several aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon charges, felony reckless discharge of a firearm, and several additional misdemeanor charges.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, at approximately 12:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Main Street after a report of a man with a gun.

Reports were made of several shots fired, and the suspect was last seen southbound on Third Street, fleeing from West Main Street.

Following an investigation, police allege that Cacciatore displayed a handgun, approached an adult male victim and pointed the gun directly at him. According to police, the firearm was not discharged.

It was reported that as the offender allegedly fled the area and discharged the weapon on South Third Street. There were no reported injuries or damage to property.

Police said they later located Cacciatore near an address in unincorporated St. Charles, where after a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody without further incident.

According to the news release, this was a domestic-related incident that was isolated to the parties involved and not a random act of violence. Shots were fired but not at a particular person or dwelling, police said.

Cacciatore was transported to the Kane County Jail to await a bond hearing. His bail was set at $30,000 and his next court date is scheduled for Oct. 13.