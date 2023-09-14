Three Batavia High School students named finalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program

Three Batavia High School students were named finalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Daniel White, Kadin Johnson and Aleksandar Simeunovic were named by officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation along with approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a news release from the school district.

The high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.

About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and more than half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. NMSC underwrites scholarships with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence, according to the release.