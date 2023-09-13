State Sen. DeWitte to hold Senior Fair in St. Charles

State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, will hold a Senior Fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Pottawatomie Community Center in St. Charles.

Flu shots, blood pressure checks and other free health screenings will be available, and those who attend can also learn about alternative ways to lead a happier and healthier lifestyle. A variety of local vendors will also be on hand to discuss programs and services that benefit seniors. Admission is free and refreshments will be served, according to a news release.

Participants include (the list is likely to grow as additional vendors are added): AgeGuide, Bardwell Residences, Ardenrose, Assisting Hand Homecare, Avondale, CaptionCall, ComEd, Comfort Keepers, Community Contacts Inc, DuPage Senior Citizens Council/Kane Senior Council, Ensign, Farmers Insurance, Harmony Homecare Services, Heritage Woods Batavia, Illinois Department of Aging, Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Kane County Veterans Assistance Commission, Neuragenex, Northwestern Medicine/Living Well Cancer Resource Center, Meridian Health, Oak Street Health, Oasis Senior Advisors, Office of the Illinois Attorney General, Office of the Illinois Comptroller, Office of the Illinois Secretary of State, Office of the Illinois Treasurer, PACE, Promedica Arden Courts, Solace (Hospice), Synergy Homecare, St. Charles Fire Department, St. Charles Park District, St. Charles Township, Visiting Angels and Walgreens.

For more information about this event, please contact Hannah Seaver at hseaver@sgop.ilga.gov.