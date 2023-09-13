St. Charles Holiday Homecoming set to return on Black Friday

ST. CHARLES –The St. Charles Business Alliance’s two-day Holiday Homecoming event will return to the city’s downtown on Friday, Nov. 24 with the Lighting of the Lights ceremony, followed by the Electric Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 from 6th Street to 4th Avenue.

In addition to the parade, Saturday will feature a free holiday movie at the Arcada Theatre at 10 a.m. Visits with Santa will begin at 1 p.m.

Santa welcomed children on Nov. 28 as part of the annual St. Charles Business Alliance's Holiday Homecoming. (Mark Black)

All Holiday Homecoming events and activities are free of charge.

The St. Charles Business Alliance is now accepting entry forms from local businesses, community groups and non-profits to be part of the parade.

The printable entry form can be found online at the Holiday Homecoming website.

All entry forms must be completed and turned in to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 2 E. Main St. or emailed to info@stcalliance.org by Oct. 20, and must include each of the following documents:

A certificate of insurance naming the St. Charles Business Alliance and the City of St. Charles as additional insured.

A signed copy of the Electric Christmas Parade Rules & Regulations.

An entry fee of $275 for business entries or $25 for non-profits, made payable to the St. Charles Business Alliance.

For more information and further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.