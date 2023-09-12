Batavia Peace Day scheduled for Sept. 21 in downtown Batavia

The second annual Batavia Peace Day, presented by the Rotary Club of Batavia in partnership with the Batavia Parks Foundation, is scheduled for 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Peace Bridge and Riverwalk South Plaza in downtown Batavia.

The event coincides with the United Nations’ annual Day of Peace.

Batavia Peace Day includes community groups hosting activity tables, performing arts selections, merchandise sales, free yoga and an inner peace walk. It concludes with a community singalong at sunset with luminaria, with people coming together with the purpose of promoting peace, according to a news release from the Batavia Parks Foundation.

LED luminaries and LED candles will be available for attendees. Seating will be available on the limestone benches or guests should bring their own chairs.

Activity tables are free, although there will be a small fee for tie-dyes.

Batavia Peace Day schedule of events at Batavia Peace Bridge and Batavia Riverwalk South Plaza:

3:30 to 4 p.m.: Yoga on-site registration at the information tent by Peace Bridge (west side)

4 to 4:45 p.m.: Free yoga. “Peaceful Yoga and Sound Healing” by Jenny Bergold (bring your own mat/blanket and register at information tent)

4 to 7:30 p.m.: “Inner Peace Walk,” a free self-paced reflective walk on the Riverwalk by Behati Hart

5 to 7:30 p.m.: Activity tables open (rock painting, button-making, tie-dye, luminaria)

5 to 5:30 p.m.: Peace readings and poetry – Craig Foltos, MC, and community members

5:30 to 6 p.m.: Dave Ramont, guitar and bass

6 to 6:30 p.m.: Ryan Carney, cello

6:30 to 7 p.m.: “Dance is Universal” – Batavia Academy of Dance and Behati Hart

7 p.m.: Community singalong. Song sheets available by QR code. There will be a limited supply of large print copies.

7:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sept. 25: LED luminaria on display for thoughtful community reflection

Nonprofits that will have activity tables at the event include Batavia United Way with button-making, Batavia Woman’s Club with rock painting, Water Street Studios with a tie-dye activity (bring your own white T-shirt and pay a small fee or buy one on-site) and the Women’s League of Voters with an information tent.