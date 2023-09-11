Batavia Public Library hosting meet and greet events for new executive director

The Batavia Public Library has invited the public to meet their new executive director during three “meet and greet” events.

Executive Director Josephine “Jo” Tucci joined the library’s staff in June. She is the district’s first new director in over 18 years.

To get to know the community better, Tucci is inviting the public to stop by for a chat and to enjoy some light refreshments during one of the following “Meet the Director” events in the Elizabeth Hall Conference Room at the library, at 10 S. Batavia Ave.

The events will be held at the following dates:

11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Sept. 13

5-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14

Tucci said in a news release that she is excited to become part of the Batavia community, meet patrons, and shop in local businesses.

For more information on these events, visit the library’s website.