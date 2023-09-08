St. Charles organization hosting annual suicide prevention walk Saturday

Suicide Prevention Services of America will host its annual Here for Life Walk Saturday, Sept. 9 at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles.

Community members will come together to walk in support of each other and in remembrance of those who have died by suicide, according to the organization’s website.

The three mile walk began in 2006, and this year the 17th annual Here for Life Walk. Funds raised for the event will support suicide prevention services in the Illinois Fox River Valley.

Suicide Prevention Services of America is a Batavia nonprofit founded in 1998 with the goal of opening minds, saving lives and restoring hope through prevention, intervention, education, advocacy and collaboration.

Community members who wish to support SPSA may register to walk or donate to the cause. The organization has raised over $14,000 of the $30,000 goal.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m., and will start with a brief moment of silence for those that have died by suicide. There will be music and light refreshments available.

Those who collect donations and walk will be:

Honoring the life of someone who died by suicide.

Showing support to survivors of suicide.

Forwarding the cause of suicide prevention.

Learning what can be done to prevent suicide.

SPSA offers 24-hour phone hotline, counseling, depression screening, workshops, prevention training, intervention in schools, support groups and annual awareness events, for those struggling with thoughts of suicide.