Healing Gardens in St. Charles open to the public Sunday, Sept. 10

Healing Gardens in St. Charles will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

Admission to the gardens are $5 per person and $10 per family. In solidarity and to honor the journey, cancer survivors are always free. Donations of time or money for upkeep are welcome, according to a news release.

Healing Gardens is cultivated by Deborah Marqui, owner of Stone Hill Farm in St. Charles.

Sunday’s opening will offer an optional outdoor Yoga in the Garden class from 1 to 2 p.m., taught by Felicia Schmid. Ease stress and tension, relax muscles, increase circulation or pamper yourself with a day in the gardens. Schmid is qualified to work with students of all levels. The $20 class fee for the yoga class also offers admission to enjoy the grounds before and after class.

Pre-registration is required through Asanas & More Yoga no later than one hour prior to the start of class. Register at asanasyoga.com.

Contact Schmid at asanasyoga@comcast.net or 630-269-8696 with any questions.