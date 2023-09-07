September 07, 2023
Healing Gardens in St. Charles open to the public Sunday, Sept. 10

Healing Gardens in St. Charles will be open to the public on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo provided)

Healing Gardens in St. Charles will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

Admission to the gardens are $5 per person and $10 per family. In solidarity and to honor the journey, cancer survivors are always free. Donations of time or money for upkeep are welcome, according to a news release.

Healing Gardens is cultivated by Deborah Marqui, owner of Stone Hill Farm in St. Charles.

Sunday’s opening will offer an optional outdoor Yoga in the Garden class from 1 to 2 p.m., taught by Felicia Schmid. Ease stress and tension, relax muscles, increase circulation or pamper yourself with a day in the gardens. Schmid is qualified to work with students of all levels. The $20 class fee for the yoga class also offers admission to enjoy the grounds before and after class.

Pre-registration is required through Asanas & More Yoga no later than one hour prior to the start of class. Register at asanasyoga.com.

Contact Schmid at asanasyoga@comcast.net or 630-269-8696 with any questions.

