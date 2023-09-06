St. Charles to spray for mosquitos Wednesday night

Clarke, the mosquito control vendor for the city of St. Charles, is conducting a citywide spray Wednesday evening, weather permitting.

According to a news release from the city, West Nile-positive mosquitoes were identified in traps in the area.

Clarke uses a synthetic treatment that is safe for humans and pets. But people with a respiratory condition are advised to stay indoors and close the windows during the application, the release stated.

To get a notification of an upcoming spraying, call Clarke at 1-800-942-2555.

To prevent bites, use insect repellent, avoid being outdoors during dawn and dusk hours when mosquitoes are most active, and wear long sleeves.