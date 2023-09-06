September 05, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

St. Charles to spray for mosquitos Wednesday night

By Shaw Local News Network

Clarke, the mosquito control vendor for the city of St. Charles, will conduct a citywide spray Wednesday evening, weather permitting. (Photo provided by Clarke)

Clarke, the mosquito control vendor for the city of St. Charles, is conducting a citywide spray Wednesday evening, weather permitting.

According to a news release from the city, West Nile-positive mosquitoes were identified in traps in the area.

Clarke uses a synthetic treatment that is safe for humans and pets. But people with a respiratory condition are advised to stay indoors and close the windows during the application, the release stated.

To get a notification of an upcoming spraying, call Clarke at 1-800-942-2555.

To prevent bites, use insect repellent, avoid being outdoors during dawn and dusk hours when mosquitoes are most active, and wear long sleeves.

St. CharlesKane County