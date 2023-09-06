St. Charles police warn of man following, trying to talk to children

ST. CHARLES – A man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt was reported following and trying to talk to middle school children in St. Charles, police announced in a child incident bulletin.

The incident happened at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Dairy Queen, 900 W. Main St., St. Charles, according to a news release.

The man, described as being white and in his 20s, tried making small talk while sitting next to five middle school children.

They left and walked to Richmond Elementary School to play basketball and the man followed in a gray pickup truck, continuing to try to talk to them, according to the release.

Another adult, possibly a cross county coach, confronted the man and told him to leave the kids alone, and he left. One of the kids’ parents reported the incident a few hours later, according to the release.