September 06, 2023
Shaw Local
St. Charles Fire Department to host annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony Monday

By Shaw Local News Network
ST. CHARLES – The St. Charles Fire Department will host its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 7:30 a.m on Sept. 11.

Residents who wish to pay tribute can attend the ceremony at the Fire Department Memorial Monument along the river outside City Hall, 2 E. Main St.

The ceremony honors first responders who put duty before self to rescue victims, and remembers those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Remarks will be made by members of the Fire Department, State Sen. Donald DeWitte, R-St. Charles and Mayor Lora Vitek before posting the Fire Department Memorial Flag, placing the memorial wreath and observing a moment of silence.

