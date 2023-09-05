St. Charles Kiwanis Peanut Days Sept. 7 - 9

Member of St. Charles Kiwanis Club will be outside St. Charles Dunkin’, Starbucks and Jewel locations Sept. 7- 9 for the annual Peanut Days fundraiser.

According to a news release, Peanut Days is the organization’s oldest and most important fundraisers of the year. Funds raised will be used for Kiwanis grants, which are given to organizations that help children and families in need.

A box of 48 bags of Planters Peanuts is available for a $50 donation, and a case of four boxes can be obtained for a $200 donation.

Donations can also be made on the club’s website, kiwanisofstcharles.org.

Donations to troops and first responders are encouraged as well. Payment must be received by Sept. 12, and requested deliveries should be completed by Sept. 30.

The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday at noon at the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave. in St. Charles.

New members are always welcome. Learn more on the club’s website or at www.facebook.com/StCharles/Kiwanis/.