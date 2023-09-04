St. Charles Arts Council to host murder mystery event

The St. Charles Arts Council will host an “Art of the Murder – An Interactive Murder Mystery” event on Oct. 7 in downtown St. Charles.

The premise of the event is that the St. Charles Arts Council invited several artists to town for a Visiting Artists Program when just as the event is to begin, nationally known oil painter Owen Bigelow is found murdered in his hotel room, according to a news release.

Participants of the event will be charged with helping Detective Hank Stanley solve the case by walking to local venues and interviewing suspects.

Participants will begin at 116 Gallery to enjoy a complimentary glass of wine, food and learn details of the murder. Teams will then walk to Kilwins Chocolates and Ice Cream, Steel Beam Theatre, Boutique Baby, Jeans & A Cute Top Shop, Fox Den Cooking Classes and The Lewis to interview murder suspects while they enjoy snacks at each venue and try to solve the murder.

The final venue will be Studio 64 in the Arcada Theatre, which is where the participants will enjoy dessert and learn who committed the crime.

Cost for this event is $75 per person. Tickets can be purchased at www.stcharlesartscouncil.org. For more information, contact Kathy HIll, Executive Director, at info@stcharlesartscouncil.org