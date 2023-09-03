Batavia residents invited to provide feedback on Route 31 road diet to help improve pedestrian safety

The public is invited to submit comments and feedback on the proposed road diet for Route 31 from Fabyan Parkway to Mooseheart Road in Batavia.

Residents can email feedback to the Illinois Department of Transportation until Sept. 6, according to a post on the city of Batavia’s website.

The Illinois Department of Transportation describes a road diet as a narrowing travel lanes or shoulders, or eliminating some of them to provide more space for bicyclists and pedestrians. According to the city’s website, a typical road diet converts a four-lane roadway to a three-lane roadway which includes a center turn lane.

On May 23, a minivan hit a Batavia woman after she left Les Arends Forest Preserve, while crossing Batavia Avenue near Millview Drive. She later died from her injuries. A teen boy was struck by a truck on May 31, while crossing South Batavia Avenue near Union Avenue. An Aurora man has been charged with six counts of felony DUI in that crash.

The proposal for Batavia would convert the four-lane road from Fabyan Parkway to Mooseheart Road to three lanes with shoulders, according to the city.

The project requires IDOT approval. The project’s anticipated completion date is next spring.

Representatives from TransSystems Corporation, the contractor hired by the city to perform a perform phase 1 of the preliminary engineering study, presented an overview of the project at a meeting on Aug. 23. A video of that presentation is available on YouTube.

The city of Batavia is also completing a separate study to evaluate the existing pedestrian crossings along the corridor and the segment of Rt. 31 through downtown Batavia for safety improvements. A public information meeting regarding that project will be held at a later date.

For additional information and to send comments, contact rbari@bataviail.gov or call 630-454-2760.