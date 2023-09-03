Batavia Public Library announces schedule for 35th annual Books Between Bites series

Batavia Public Library’s monthly lunch hour book program, Books Between Bites, will begin its 35th season on Sept. 21.

The series is hosted from noon to 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month in the Founders Room of the Batavia Public Library, at 10 S. Batavia Ave.

The programs are free and open to the public, and will run through May 2024. Reservations are not required, and parking is available in the lot just south of the library.

The program schedule is as follows:

Sept. 21 - “Over My Dead Body: Unearthing the Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries” by Greg Melville, presented by the director of the Batavia Depot Museum Kate Garrett.

Oct. 19 - “Get a Grip” presented by the book’s author and Batavia local Annie Hansen.

Nov. 16 - “We Took To the Woods” by Louise Dickinson Rich, presented by St. Charles Park District outreach ambassador Pam Otto.

Dec. 14 (2nd Thursday) - Autobiographies “Madam Secretary” and “Hell and Other Destinations” by Madeleine Albright, presented by Batavia’s city administrator Laura Newman.

Jan. 18, 2024 - The Back Story of Batavia History, presented by Mayor Jeff Schielke.

Feb. 15 - Scandinavian and British Mysteries, presented by the new Batavia Public Library executive director Josephine Tucci.

March 21, 2024 - “The Tao of the Backup Catcher” by Tim Brown & Erik Kratz, presented by former ESPN senior writer and legal analyst Lester Munson.

April 18, 2024 - “The Woodpecker’s Song” presented by the book’s author and Batavia local Marnie O. Mamminga and the book’s illustrator Mary C. Parks.

May 16, 2024 - Sears Kit Houses in Batavia, Geneva & Beyond, presented by Batavia resident and retired historian Karl Bruhn.

Books will be available for sale and signing at each of the programs featuring authors. Guests are invited to bring their lunch and eat while they enjoy the program and discussion.

Food will be available for purchase at Flyleaf Bakery Cafe, located inside the library. Lunches can be preordered for pickup before each program by calling 331-302-3480.

Books Between Bites was established in 1987 in Batavia by the late Lee C. and Betty Moorehead. The program is continued by their daughter, Becky Hoag, in partnership with the Batavia Public Library.

For more information on the schedule and programming, visit the Books Between Bites’ website or the Batavia Public Library.